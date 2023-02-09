Chrissy Teigen Slips on Metallic ‘Ugly Sandals’ & Ripped Jeans for Family Outing With John Legend & Son Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were a casual coordinated couple during their latest outing on Feb. 8. The superstar duo was spotted strolling through the streets of Los Angeles with their 4-year-old son Miles Stephens.

Teigen looked cozy for the family day out. The model wore a gray knee-length cardigan sweater with a coordinating tank top. She paired both pieces with high-waist denim boyfriend jeans. The bottoms featured distressed detailing along the leg and large slits on the knee. She accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a black crossbody bag.

(L-R) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their son Miles Stephens out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Completing the “Lip Sync” battle host’s look was a pair of “ugly sandals.” “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

This time, Teigen chose the Birkenstock Arizona Proenza Schouler style to complete her look. Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona is injected with urbanism and luxe. High-class leather contrasts with saddle stitches, while the cork sole is covered purely in smooth nappa leather offering an even more uniform look. To honor Proenza Schouler’s love for the classic sneaker detail, for the first time ever Birkenstock introduced a hook and loop closure to replace the buckle.

(L-R) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their son Miles Stephens out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Legend donned a two-tone black and brown hoodie. The Grammy-nominated singer completed his look with black pants and sneakers.

Teigen and Legend’s son Miles Stephens sported a simple black T-shirt with burnt orange Jurassic park joggers. He tied his outfit together with dark brown hi-top sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

