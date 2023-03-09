Chrissy Teigen Looks Angelic in White Feathered Dress & Satin Sandals at John Legend’s Loved01 Launch Event

Chrissy Teigen had an all-white moment as she supported her husband John Legend at the launch event for his skincare brand, Loved01, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Stars like Debbie Allen, Zuri Hall and Monet McMichael were all gathered at Skybar at Mondrian to support the singer.

The Cravings’ founder wore a one-shoulder gown that featured a feather-trimming.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the LOVED01: Skincare by John Legend launch event at Skybar on March 07, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for LOVED01

Teigen opted for silver-toned accessories with an oversized pair of hoops and a geometric mirror clutch. She kept her caramel brown hair in a low ponytail with two face-framing pieces bringing attention to her glowing makeup which featured a glossy nude lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of white sandals. The satin heels featured an almond toe which was decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the towering height brought by the stiletto heel which was about 4 inches tall.

Teigen was dressed by Alana Van Deraa. The stylist is the mastermind behind most of the model’s looks including the light pink Rachel Gilbert gown and opera gloves look she wore to the White House state dinner in early December.

Legend also opted for an all-white moment wearing an Off-White suit with Amiri sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a lace-up closure that laid right over a mesh tongue. The leather sneakers were completed with a chunky platform sole.

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

