Chrissy Teigen Delivers Chic Spring Style in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals on Italy Vacation With John Legend & Kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated Easter with their three children in Italy. Over the weekend, Legend uploaded a series of photos of his family of five as they enjoy their spring break vacation overseas.

“Happy Easter from me and my babies!” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote under the post.

The photo sees Teigen and Legend posing with their three kids — Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens and their newborn daughter, Esti Maxine. The group showcased their spring style while posing in casual looks and comfortable footwear.

During the outing, Teigen wore an oversized blue pinstripe blazer and a pink minidress that featured a floor-length sheer maxi skirt.

The “Lip Sync Battle” host’s skirt featured a daring thigh-high slit, which helped to show off her white strappy sandals. Teigen’s sandals featured wrapped tightly around her ankle and crisscross straps on the instep.

Legend layered up for the occasion, wearing a cream knitted cardigan with a red and white striped sweater and dark denim jeans. On the “All of Me” artist’s feet was a pair of white and cream chunky sneakers.

Teigen and Legend’s eldest child Luna Stephens looked adorable in a cozy beige jacket and a floral dress. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of colorful hi-top sneakers. Their son Miles Stephens sported a black hooded jacket, blue plaid sweater, denim jeans and brown suede boots. The couple’s newborn daughter Esti Maxine clung to Teigen’s chest in a floral outfit.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

