Chrissy Teigen Gets Romantic in Lace Bralette, Sequin Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals With John Legend on Italy Vacation

Chrissy Teigen continued her chic-style streak while on vacation with her husband John Legend in Italy. The couple celebrated Easter with a European vacation along with their three children — Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens and their newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.

On Monday, Teigen gave her Instagram followers a look at her date-night style. The model and “Lip Sync Battle” host shared a series of images on the social media site, which sees the parents posing in black attire.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” Teigen wrote under the post.

For a night on the town with her husband, Teigen wore an oversized blazer with a plunging lace bralette. The model complemented the pieces with a high-waist silver sequin miniskirt that had a floor-length sheer skirt attached.

To amp up the glam factor, Teigen clipped some of her hair back and let side bangs frame her face. As for makeup, she went with soft eyeshadow and a neutral matte lip.

Related Zaya Wade Serves Edgy Style in Sheer Top, Miniskirt & Shiny Loafers Chrissy Teigen Delivers Chic Spring Style in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals on Italy Vacation With John Legend & Kids Emma Roberts Runs Errands in Striped Button Down and Metallic Prada Loafers

Completing the “Lip Sync Battle” host’s look was a pair of silver sandals. Teigen’s shiny slip-on style featured a pointy outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

Legend was sharply outfitted for the date night. The Grammy Award-winning singer donned a black trench coat that included gold buttons and a belted waist. He coordinated the outerwear with a polka-dot button-down shirt and pleated trousers. Finishing the “All of Me” artist’s wardrobe was chunky leather loafers.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

PHOTOS: Check out Chrissy Teigen’s best street-style moments over the years in the gallery.