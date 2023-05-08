×
Chrissy Teigen Grooves in ’70s-Inspire Bralette Top, Flared Pants & Metallic Heels With John Legend

By Amy Rosner
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend traveled back in time on Sunday, as seen on their Instagram. The couple attended a 70s-themed gala in style.

Teigen was decked out in a sequined lavender two-piece set, comprised of a bralette top with a fringe hem and flared pants with matching feathers.

Teigen accessorized her outfit with a sparkling headpiece that featured crystal-embellished stars and a dramatic lavender boa.

Reminiscent of a classic ‘7os hairstyle, Teigen was sporting her long, luscious locks. In terms of makeup, the Sports Illustrated model pulled out all the stops with a dramatic, shimmering eyeshadow look.

When it came down to footwear, Teigen elevated her look with a pair of metallic platform sandals. The style likely featured a block heel of at least 4 inches.

“I would have either despised the 70s (dancing/sequins) or flourished (drugs/jello molds) I can’t decide…” Teigen commented on her post.

Perfectly color-coordinating his wife, Legend wore a ’70s-inspired frock as well. The singer sported an old-school white silk suit and purple silk button-up shirt. His shirt was unbuttoned to show a little skin. The EGOT winner accessorized with retro-looking glasses and simple gold chains.

“70’s party last night with my queen. Since time is a flat circle, my 2023 closet already had this suit,” Legend wrote on Instagram.

Lavender seems to be Teigen’s favorite color at the moment. During the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 night in Washington D.C., she wore another lavender dress with crystal embellishments. She paired the look with strappy metallic sandals.

