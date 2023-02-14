Chrissy Metz Goes Boho-Chic in Vermilion Tulle Dress & Flats on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ With Boyfriend Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz sat down with her boyfriend, writer Bradley Collins, for a special Valentine’s Day interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing today. The couple talked about their new book, “When I Talk To God, I Talk About You,” which is now available to purchase online on Amazon and in-store at Barnes & Noble.

The “This Is Us” actress wore a vermilion polka-dot tulle dress that featured a ruffled lining and a rib knit bodice. The tiered piece decorated her shoulders with a square neckline and puffed short sleeves. The syle is the Senna Tulle Dress by Jessa Kae.

Metz opted for gold accessories with a bracelet, two rings, a pendant necklace and a pair of huggies. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a soft red lip. Dave Stanwell did her hair.

The actress’ footwear was hidden in the picture. Metz’s go-to style when it comes to footwear is a pair of sleek flats, keeping it simple and chic.

Since the last season of “This Is US,” Metz has been focusing her attention towards her music and the children’s book with Collins. The last time we saw the singer was performing at a Philadelphia bar in August wearing a dramatic red tulle dress with ankle boots.

Chrissy Metz performs at the Restaurant Bar & Grill in Philadelphia on Aug. 11, 2022. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.c

The “Talking to God” singer is known for her bold style choices. Metz likes to slip into ensembles that are filled with vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. She often favors wrap dresses from brands like Loft and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James collection. Metz has a consistent rotation of footwear that contains platform sandals, trendy boots, strappy sandals and ballet flats. Her shoe closet is filled with fashionable styles from top labels like Gianvitio Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.

