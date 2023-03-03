Chrishell Stause Celebrates K-Beauty in Leather Bra Top & 6-Inch Gilded Heels at ‘Seoul to SoCal’ Los Angeles Pop-Up

Chrishell Stause celebrated the best in KBeauty with cult-favorite beauty brands Laneige and Innisfree, kicking off their “Seoul to SoCal” Los Angeles pop-up yesterday. The pop-up officially opens to the public this Friday, March 3 through March 5.

The “Selling Sunset” star styled a shiny black set comprised of a black cropped bra top with slouchy high-waisted trousers. Both Stause’s top and bottom were made of a high-shine fabric that effortlessly reflected the light. On the accessories front, the “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a chunky gold chain necklace which she wore with matching dainty rings and dangling pearl earrings. Stause’s hair was gathered into a messy updo with curled pieces left out to frame her face.

Chrishell Stause celebrates Laneige and Innisfree’s “Seoul To Socal Pop-Up” opening at ROW DTLA on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Laneige & Innis

Lifting herself to new heights, Stause sported a daring pair of black peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the social media personality’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height. Each toe was adorned with shiny gilded metal plating, matching the block heels they transitioned into.

A closer look at Chrishell Stause’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Laneige & Innis

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Chrishell Stause celebrates Laneige and Innisfree’s “Seoul To Socal Pop-Up” opening at ROW DTLA on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Laneige & Innis

Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. In 2022, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson.

