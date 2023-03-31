Chrishell Stause Brings Date Night Style to GLAAD Media Awards 2023 in Red Corset Minidress & Velvet Sandals With Partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause had a daring fashion moment as she attended the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday with her partner G Flip.

The “Selling Sunset” star wore a deep red satin off-the-shoulder minidress that featured a corset bodice and puff sleeves.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

Stause opted for minimal accessories with a rose gold layered cuff choker. She kept her light brown bob in a softly curled style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a shimmering smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Chrishell Stause attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of maroon sandals. The velvet heels featured an almond toe decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the height from the platform sole and stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

As for the “Drink Too Much” singer, they wore a white vest with gold structured buttons along the center openings and shoulder straps. They paired the look with matching wide-leg trousers.

Flip accessorized with a gold lariat necklace, two silver-toned linked bracelets, a feather earring, and a set of bulky rings. They kept their dirty blond hair in a sleek style that cascaded down their back keeping the focus on their dramatic makeup with a bluish-gray eye look and glossy pink lips.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The singer slipped into a pair of black patent leather boots. The calf-high boots featured a towering platform sole that featured sparkling silver striped detailing. The added boost was supported by a block heel that was at least 5 inches tall.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

