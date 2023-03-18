Chloe Bailey Turns up the Edge in Pleather Ombred Bodysuit and Combat Boots at ‘Rolling Stone Future of Music’ SXSW Festival

Chloe Bailey performed at “Rolling Stone Future of Music” during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival in Austin yesterday. Bringing her fashion a-game, the “Have Mercy” songstress sung all her hits dressed in a two-toned ensemble with sturdy boots.

Chloe Bailey performs onstage at “Rolling Stone Future of Music” during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival on March 17, 2023 in Austin. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

For the performance, the hitmaker donned a pleather high-shine long sleeved bodysuit in a red and black ombre with a squared off neckline worn with a matching BDSM inspired choker. The daring garment was worn layered over top black mesh tights that gave the overall ensemble an added edge.

On the accessories front, Bailey sported silver hoop earrings that matched the hardware fastened in her hair and to the front of her choker. Speaking of her hair, the performer’s was braided back and gathered up into a high ponytail, kept out of her face.

As for shoes, Bailey stepped on stage in black pointed-toe combats boots fitted with stacked block heels ranging around 3 to 4 inches, matching black satin laces and a sleek shiny silhouette. The utilitarian pair were made of what appeared to be a patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance.

A go-to shoe style for many, Bailey included, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread originally designed for soldiers on the battlefield. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

Bailey is typically trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Bailey performs onstage at “Rolling Stone Future of Music” during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival on March 17, 2023 in Austin. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.