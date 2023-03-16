×
Chloe Bailey Takes on Lux Leather Trend With Plunging Pleated Dress & Heels at ‘Swarm’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey served show-stopping style at the “Swarm” premiere in Los Angeles on March 14. The Grammy-nominated singer stars in the film alongside Damson Idris and Dominique Fishback.

Bailey looked stunning for the event held at the Lighthouse Artspace LA. The “How Does It Feel” songstress appeared on the black carpet in a gray leather gown. The eye-catching piece featured sharp pointy shoulder pads, a deep V-neckline, zipper detailing at the center. The piece also included a belt around the neck and near its pleated skirt.

Chloe Bailey, Swarm Premiere, Los Angeles, Dress
Chloe Bailey attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey, Swarm Premiere, Los Angeles, Dress, Red Carpet
Chloe Bailey attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Bailey simply accessorized with statement hoop earrings and pointy nails. She styled her dark locs in a low ponytail and rounded out the look with silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a pair of sky-high platforms.

Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, Damson Idris, Swarm Los Angeles Premiere
(L-R) Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, and Damson Idris attends Prime Video’s “Swarm” premiere at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Prime Video

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, “Swarm” follows an obsessed Houston-based fan that goes to incredible lengths for her favorite R&B singer. The thriller film will debut on Prime Video on March 17.

