Chloe Bailey Elevates Furry Denim Coat With Maxi Dress & Chunky Heels at SiriusXM Studios

Chloe Bailey gave the denim trend an edgy boost while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Thursday. The Grammy-nominated singer has been making rounds to promote her new debut solo album, “In Pieces” and new film, “Praise This.”

For the appearance, the “How Does It Feel” songstress wore a floor-length denim jacket. The outerwear featured a dramatic furry collar and streamlined accents on the side. Bailey paired the coat with a black maxi dress.

Chloe Bailey visits SiriusXM Studios on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a luxe touch, the multi-hyphenate phenom accessorized with small hoop earrings, several midi rings and pointy blinged-out nails. As for glam, the “Body Do” artist let her red locs cascade down her back. For makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Completing Bailey’s look was a pair of black leather platform sandals. The slip-on style had a round open toe and chunky outsole. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Swarm” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” is available to stream on all music platforms. The album includes new singles and features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

