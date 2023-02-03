Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes in 8-Inch Heels & Sheer Jumpsuit at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event

Chloe Bailey brought sparkling style to the stage for the Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors event in Los Angeles last night. The “Pray It Away” singer performed during the annual affair, which was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards.

For the occasion, Bailey wore a sheer black jumpsuit. The garment had long fitted sleeves and was decorated with glittering tassels throughout. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker complemented the outfit with high-waist undergarments and a wide black leather belt.

Chloe Bailey performs during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey styled her hair in a high-top knot bun and left a few curly strands out. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, she rounded out the look with minimal accessories and soft neutral glam.

Completing the multi-hyphenate phenom’s wardrobe was a towering set of platform sandals. The silhouette had a chunky outsole and sat atop an 7-inch rectangular heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.