Chloe Bailey Goes Edgy in Latex Dress & Stiletto Boots for ‘Pray It Away’ Video

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram today to announce her new song “Pray It Away” is out now.

This is the first look at the singer’s debut solo album, “In Pieces,” which will be released in March. The song is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

For the music video, the “Grown-ish” actress wore an array of neutral ensembles. She was first seen in a fierce look with a black fitted latex midi dress that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with matching gloves.

Bailey opted for oversized accessories with a pair of silver-toned hoops and a black hat that she wore on an angle. She kept her dark brown hair in a twisted updo style keeping the focus on her dramatic makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy red lip.

The singer completed the look with a pair of black thigh-high patent leather boots. The sleek silhouette featured a ruched sleeve and a pointed toe. The glossy boots were supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Bailey slipped off the heels for her next look. She opted for a more angelic outfit with a white off-the-shoulder that featured a corset bodice and a side slit. She accessorized with a pair of diamond dangle earrings and let her hair down.

For her final look, the singer continued barefoot as she slipped into a champagne cowl neck gown that created a wet look that hugged to her frame.

Bailey accessorized the look with sparkling diamond earrings. She styled her hair in a sleek style with a gathering of floor-length braids. She kept to the dramatic theme with her makeup that featured rhinestone embellishments around her eyes and a glossy nude lip.

PHOTOS: Chloe Bailey’s Style Through the Years