Chloe Bailey Debuts Curly Locs in Distressed Bodycon Dress & Mirror Sandals

Chloe Bailey was clearly thinking spring in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a video on her Instagram Stories showing off her stylish outfit.

Set to Black Eyed Peas “My Humps,” the recording saw the “How Does It Feel” musician modeling a blue and white bodycon dress. The piece gave the illusion of a denim jacket as it featured pockets on the front at the side and zipper pockets on the side. The garment also included thumb holes on the sleeves, distressed accents on the skirt, a knee-high slit at the center and a sheer hemline.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on March 8, 2023.

Bailey accessorized her look with statement midi rings and layered necklaces. The multi-hyphenate phenom debuted curly locs and added a glossy pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Grown-ish” actress tied her outfit together with silver metallic sandals. The slip-on style had a thick strap across the toe, a thin strap around the ankle and sat atop a 6-inch heel.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on March 8, 2023.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on March 8, 2023.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.