Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Cutout Dress & Towering Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Performance

Chloe Bailey brought edgy glamour to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night. The Grammy-nominated singer appeared on the late-night talk show to perform her new single “Cheatback.” The song appears on Bailey’s debut album, “In Pieces,” which releases on March 31.

Bailey looked stunning for the performance. The R&B songstress hit the stage in a black satin dress. The piece was far from simple as it featured an eye-catching crystal embellishment at the center and around the neck. The garment also included long, flowy sleeves, a form-fitting bodice, ruched detailing on the skirt, cutouts on the shoulder and a dramatic floor-length waterfall train.

To further elevate her ensemble, Bailey complemented her dress with a diamond-encrusted headpiece and a collection of midi rings. As for glam, the “Have Mercy” musician went with sharp winged eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Her red locs were styled in a high ponytail.

Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a sky-high shoe style including a towering set of platform heels or strappy sandals.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Swarm” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey’s debut album “In Pieces” has been in the making for some time now. The highly-anticipated project will be available on streaming platforms on March 31. The LP will feature several new singles and collaborations with artists like Missy Elliott, Future and Chris Brown.

