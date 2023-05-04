Chloe Bailey Elevates Y2K Dress-Over-Pants Trend With Platform Heels on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Chloe Bailey made a fashionable appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, showing off a glamorous look that served as a nod to the dress-over-pants trend popularized in the early aughts.

Bailey — who chatted with Hudson about her debut solo album “In Pieces” and her relationship with Beyoncé — wore a sheer blue dress featuring an asymmetrical design with sleek black pants. Her corseted, off-the-shoulder dress, which was short in the front and long in the back, framed her wide-leg trousers to create an effortlessly chic pairing.

Chloe Bailey wears a gossamer blue dress with a corset and black pants with black platform sandals. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

As for footwear, the “Swarm” actress gave herself a boost of height with a pair of chunky black platform pumps. The open-toed style featuring a 2-inch platform sole seamlessly completed her stylish ensemble for the daytime talk show appearance.

Bailey also accessorized with an assortment of jewelry, including sparkly hoop earrings, bracelets on both wrists and various rings to tie everything together.

Chloe Bailey and Jennifer Hudson share a laugh while chatting on Thursday. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The “Praise This” star’s outfit was reminiscent of a look you might have seen in the early 2000s. The whimsical, Y2K dress-over-pants trend has made a comeback in recent years with brands like Sacai, Louis Vuitton and Chloe styling models in the controversial combination at their respective fashion shows. Other celebrities have taken notice, too, from Lizzo and Hailee Steinfeld to Zaya Wade and Katie Holmes.

Chloe Bailey and Jennifer Hudson pose together on Hudson’s daytime talk show. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

When it comes to fashion, Chloe Bailey is not afraid to make a sartorial statement. Appearing on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, the 24-year-old went with a bold white hooded dress and soaring platform boots featuring silver metallic stiletto heels reaching at least 7 inches.