Chloe Bailey Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Mary Jane Platforms & Tribal-Print Bodycon Dress in NYC

Chloe Bailey gave her street style an edgy flair while out in New York on Wednesday. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer is currently in the Big Apple for her “In Pieces” concert, which is taking place at Terminal 5 tonight.

Bailey took to her Instagram Stories to show off her outfit. Set to her new single “Told Ya” featuring Missy Elliott, the quick clips sees the musician strutting out of a building and making her way into a black vehicle.

Chloe Bailey out in New York City on April 19, 2023 via Instagram Stories.

For the day out, Bailey wore a cropped denim jacket that had baggy oversized sleeves with a black and white tribal print bodycon dress. The “Swarm” star elevated her wardrobe with dark oversized shades, square diamond earrings and rhinestone nails. Her makeup was just as sleek and included dramatic, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

Giving her look a literal boost, the “Have Mercy” songstress tied her look together with white Mary Jane platform heels by Marc Jacobs. The silhouette included a 7-inch heel with an already high platform, five thin straps and a rounded-out square toe.

Chloe Bailey out in New York City on April 19, 2023 via Instagram Stories.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s Marc Jacob Mary Jane Platform Heels in New York City on April 19, 2023 via Instagram Stories.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Praise This” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey is currently on tour to promote her highly-anticipated solo debut album, “In Pieces.” The album includes new singles and features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. The multi-hyphenate entertainer’s headlining tour kicked off in Chicago and will end in Los Angeles on May 3.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.

