Chloe Bailey Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Glittery Cutout Jumpsuit for ‘In Pieces’ Tour

Chloe Bailey gave her edgy style a towering boost while promoting her first headlining tour for her debut solo album “In Pieces” on Instagram. On Monday, the “Pray It Away” singer shared several videos of herself as she prepares to kick off the tour in Chicago tonight at the Riviera Theatre.

Bailey uploaded a video, which sees her talking on the phone about the performance to a friend. In another clip set to her new single, “Worried” the Grammy-nominated artist shows off her outfit and height-defying heels.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Bailey struck several poses in a black Lurex Cut-Out Jumpsuit by PatBo. Made in Brazil, the sleeveless catsuit is made from glittery lurex fabric and features a cross-front neckline, rib-cage cutouts and form-fitting pants. The “Have Mercy” musician complemented the jumpsuit with a black cropped crocodile leather jacket. The outerwear included a wide collar and dramatic puffy sleeves.

To further elevate her look, the R&B songstress accessorized with chunky silver hoop earrings. Bailey let he red locs cascade down her back. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Giving her outfit a slick boost, Bailey slipped into a pair of platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette featured crisscross straps on the toe, a chunky outsole and sat atop a 7-inch heel.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Praise This” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” is available to stream on all music platforms. The album includes new singles and features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

