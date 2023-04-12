Chloe Bailey Kicks Off ‘In Pieces’ Tour in Chicago With Sparkling Cutout Bodysuit & Block Heel Boots

Chloe Bailey brought sparkling style to the stage while performing at her “In Pieces” tour. The Grammy-nominated singer’s first headlining tour kicked off in Chicago last night at The Rivera Theatre.

The R&B songstress initially arrived onstage in a black coat dress. The shiny piece featured fringe accents throughout and had a deep V-neckline, pointy lapels and a long skirt.

Chloe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey later removed the dramatic dress to help show off her sequin bodysuit. The glittery garment had a mock neckline, plunging, circle cutout at the center and long fitted sleeves. Further elevating the moment, the multi-hyphenate phenom accessorized with diamond-blinged-out nails.

For glam, the “How Does It Feel” musician styled her long red locs in a high ponytail and went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout. Other photos and videos show that Bailey tied her outfit together with leather ankle boots. The glossy style had a triangular pointed toe and was set on a chunky block heel.

Chloe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Praise This” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” is available to stream on all music platforms. The album includes new singles and features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future. “In Pieces” was released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

