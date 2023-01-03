Chloe Bailey Gleams in Sparkling Bikini With Bell-Sleeve Shrug & Metallic Mules

Chloe Bailey kicked off 2023 in sparkling style. On Monday, the Grammy-nominated singer uploaded an Instagram Reel, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at her most recent photoshoot.

Set to Mariah Carey’s “Honey,” Bailey looked gorgeous in a glittering gold string bikini. Her ensemble consisted of a bell-sleeve arm shrug, a triangle bra top and matching bikini bottoms.

“Just like honey,” Bailey captioned the post along with a yellow heart emoji.

The “Have Mercy” songstress traded in her usual long, lustrous locs for a brand new look. Bailey styled her hair in a voluminous, fluffy afro, which she parted in the middle. To place more emphasis on her look, the Garage collaborator went with minimal accessories. For glam, she coordinated her makeup with her outfit and opted for gold, shimmery eyeshadow with a sharp winged eyeliner and glossy neutral pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Bailey completed her look with a pair of gold metallic mules. The silhouette had a sharp, pointy outsole, a thick strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.