Chloe Bailey Talks ‘Praise This’ & Overcoming Imposter Syndrome in Ruched Dress & Stiletto Boots on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Chloe Bailey looked pretty in purple while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

On Thursday’s episode of the morning talk show, the Grammy-nominated singer sits down with Barrymore for an intimate chat about seeing her younger sister Halle Bailey in “The Little Mermaid” trailer for the first time during the Oscars, touring with Beyoncé, her new movie “Praise This” and how she overcame imposter syndrome.

Chloe looked stunning for the appearance. The “How Does It Feel” musician wore a purple ruched off-the-shoulder dress. The piece had a plunging square neckline, a daring slit at the back and a form-fitting skirt.

Chloe Bailey appears on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 13, 2023.

Taking things up a notch, the R&B songstress accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, layered choker necklaces and a collection of diamond rings. Chloe styled her hair in a high ponytail and let two curly strands frame her face. As for makeup, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker went with peach eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Giving her look a sleek finish, Chloe slipped into a pair of purple knee-high boots. The leather silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Chloe remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Swarm” actress has been spotted in several styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Bailey’s highly anticipated solo debut album “In Pieces” is available to stream on all music platforms. The album includes new singles and features from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliot and Future.

