Chloe Bailey Soars in 6-Inch Peep-Toe Heels With Colorful Striped Dress To Promote ‘Pray It Away’ Single

Chloe Bailey gave her bold style an elevated boost for her latest appearance. On Wednesday, the R&B singer uploaded a series of posts on her Instagram Story promoting her new single, “Pray It Away.” The song will debut on her long-awaited solo album, “In Pieces.”

Bailey appeared in vibrant style as she strut down a walkway and posed in front of a wood wall. The multi-hyphenate phenom wore Christopher John Rogers’ ribbed color-blocked polo dress.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on Feb. 8, 2023.

Cut in a sweeping maxi length, Christopher John Rogers’ long-sleeve polo dress is tailored in a formfitting silhouette. This charming color-blocked piece offers mixed stripe patterns and a ribbed-knit construction.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories on Feb. 8, 2023.

To amp up her look, Bailey accessorized with large hoop earrings and brown sunglasses. The “Have Mercy” musician swept her dark locs on the side and rounded out the look with neon eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Completing the Grammy-nominated singer’s look was Giuseppe Zanotti’s ‘Tarifa’ Fuchsia platform sandals. Made in Italy, the silhouette is crafted in patent leather with an adjustable strap, leather sole and 6-inch heel.

Chloe Bailey in the Giuseppe Zanotti Tarifa Platform Sandals via Instagram Stories on Feb. 8, 2023.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.