Chloe Bailey Delivers Sensual Glamour in Cutout Dress & Heels at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Chloe Bailey had all eyes on her at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer was one of the many stars to attend the event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

For the occasion, the “Pray It Away” artist wore a black gown from Dion Lee’s spring 2023 collection. The eye-catching piece featured a plunging neckline and risky cutouts on the arms and on the bodice. The garment also included a flowing skirt that delicately swept the carpet as she walked.

Chloe Bailey attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey attend the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a dose of edge, Bailey accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, chunky rings and rhinestone pointy nails. The multi-hyphenate phenom styled her curly locs in a high ponytail and rounded out the look with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

The length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a towering set of platform sandals. Whether she’s on red carpets or on the stage, the “Have Mercy” musician tends to gravitate towards sky-high silhouettes with statement strappy accents or crystal-embellishments.

Chloe Bailey attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

