Chloe Bailey Delivers Sensual Glamour in Cutout Dress & Heels at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey had all eyes on her at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer was one of the many stars to attend the event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

For the occasion, the “Pray It Away” artist wore a black gown from Dion Lee’s spring 2023 collection. The eye-catching piece featured a plunging neckline and risky cutouts on the arms and on the bodice. The garment also included a flowing skirt that delicately swept the carpet as she walked.

Chloe Bailey, Creed Premiere, Los Angeles, Dion Lee, Red Carpet
Chloe Bailey attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey attend the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a dose of edge, Bailey accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, chunky rings and rhinestone pointy nails. The multi-hyphenate phenom styled her curly locs in a high ponytail and rounded out the look with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

The length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a towering set of platform sandals. Whether she’s on red carpets or on the stage, the “Have Mercy” musician tends to gravitate towards sky-high silhouettes with statement strappy accents or crystal-embellishments.

Chloe Bailey attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: WireImage

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

