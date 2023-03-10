Cher Shines in Blue Corset, Studded Jacket & Platform Boots at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher made a bright blue splash to Versace’s latest star-studded event.

The Grammy-winning artist joined many other celebrities at Versace’s fall 2023 runway show on Thursday in Los Angeles. Her boyfriend, music producer Alexander Edwards, escorted Cher to the event as the two made their red carpet-debut as a couple.

Cher attends the Versace fall 2023 show on March 9 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cher donned a deep blue fitted jumpsuit with an elaborate design featuring a corset bodice covered in clear crystals and silver studs. She added a coordinating metallic blue cropped jacket over top, which was also embellished with crystals and studs seen on her jumpsuit.

Cher kept her accessories relatively minimal but added a few diamond rings.

Cher attends the Versace fall 2023 show on March 9 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Believe” singer rounded out the monochromatic outfit with a pair of ankle boots. Her blue metallic boots featured a square toe and a platform base. The shoes also featured a thick block heel, which reached at least 5 inches with the boots from the base.

Edwards and Cher at the Versace fall 2023 show on March 9 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

