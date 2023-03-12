Chelsea Handler Gets Casually Chic in Floral Dress & Vegan Leather Sneakers at SXSW 2023

South by Southwest officially kicked off in Austin on Friday (March 10) and Chelsea Handler was on hand at the annual conference and festival.

Sitting down to chat with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the comedian and actress showed off a maroon-colored dress featuring a whimsical blue and purple print all over. Styling the short-sleeve maxi dress with sneakers made the look feel more casual yet put together at the same time. Meanwhile, Jen Psaki donned a chic black shirt dress with a denim blazer on top and tan cowboy boots.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki (L) and Chelsea Handler (R) speak at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former “Chelsea Lately” host chose a pair of crisp white lace-up sneakers designed with maroon accents on both sides as well as the tongue and heel tab. The vegan leather style, which seamlessly complemented her ensemble, is courtesy of Soludos and debuted in 2020. Made in Porto, Portugal, the brand’s “Yebo” sneakers are crafted from eco-friendly plant-based leather. They appear to be sold out on their website, but they originally retailed for $149.

A closer look at Chelsea Handler wearing white leather sneakers featuring a platform sole and maroon accents. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Chelsea Handler: Revolution” star’s last red-carpet appearance was when she hosted the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in January. She walked the carpet in a vibrant orange gown and pointy gold pumps.

Chelsea Handler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: WireImage

Over the years, Handler has gravitated towards pop of color and curve-hugging silhouettes when it comes to fashion. She embraces bold hues and fun prints,and when stepping out in heels, she’ll often reach for iconic luxury brands like Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, you might find her classic Nike sneakers or Hunter boots.

