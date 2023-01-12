Chelsea Handler Puts Chic Spin on Rainy-Day Style With Mini Trench Coat & Tall Hunter Boots

Chelsea Handler put a chic spin on rainy day style while out in New York City on Jan. 11. The television host and producer was spotted leaving NBC studios in ideal footwear to combat the wet weather.

Handler, who is set to host the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a black knee-length trench coat. The outerwear featured a double-breasted closure, buckles on the cuffs, buttons along the bodice and a belted waist. The “Fun Size” actress layered the jacket over a navy blue midi dress.

Handler completed her look with Hunter Original Tall Boots. Hunter boots feature a unique latex-dipped construction and provide a seamless shell that is strong and flexible. The rain boots also include woven nylon lining, a cushioned footbed and a 1-inch heel.

Rubber boots are perfect for the colder months as it protects from the elements, while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The style has become a canvas for many different silhouettes, colors and patterns thanks to the shoe’s versatile nature. Rubber boots are perfect for weathering storms and snowy conditions, but can also be worn rain or shine.

Whether she’s making a red carpet appearance or taking the stage on a stand-up tour, Handler tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and chic styles. The comedian is often seen in neutral jumpsuits or patterned blouses. Handler’s shoe wardrobe includes platforms and pumps with intricate embroideries and bright embellishments. The actress has also starred in many campaigns including Stella McCartney’s fall 2016 lingerie campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness. She recently made an appearance in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Bra campaign alongside Becky G, Brooke Shields, and Cassie.

