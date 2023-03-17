Charlotte McKinney Elevates Python Dress With Heeled Sandals for Nordstrom x Larroudé Spring 2023 Collection Luncheon

Nordstrom, Marina Larroudé and Charlotte McKinney hosted a private luncheon to celebrate the launch of Larroudé’s spring 2023 collection in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

Held at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, the event marked the Larroudé co-founder and 2021 FNAA winner Marina Larroudé’s first visit to Los Angeles to commemorate her latest footwear collection.

(L-R) Larroudé Co-Founder Marina Larroudé and Charlotte McKinney at the Nordstrom x Larroudé spring 2023 collection luncheon at San Vicente Bungalows on March 16, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Nordstrom

For the occasion, McKinney donned a Rumer Python Print Strapless Midi Dress by Khaite. Made in Italy, Python is designer Catherine Holstein’s go-to print this season, rendered realistically in the fabrication and the bodycon silhouette of this strapless midi.

To place emphasis on her ensemble, the “Baywatch” actress opted for minimal accessories. As for glam, the entertainer went with soft subtle makeup and styled her hair straight.

A closer look at Charlotte McKinney’s strappy sandals at the Nordstrom x Larroudé spring 2023 collection luncheon on March 16, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Nordstrom

Larroudé looked pretty in a pink outfit that included a monogrammed blazer and a matching miniskirt. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the designer rounded out her look with pink platform sandals.

As for McKinney, the “Fantasy Island” star completed her wardrobe with black strappy sandals. The slip-on silhouette had a leather insole, a thin strap across the toe and around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Charlotte McKinney attends the Nordstrom x Larroudé spring 2023 collection luncheon at San Vicente Bungalows on March 16, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Nordstrom

Larroudé’s spring 2023 collection celebrates the excitement of the season with optimistic new designs and colors. Highlighting its’ celebrity-beloved platform shoes, the label has updated its signature Dolly, Annie and Gio sandals in new palettes and textures including mirrored silver, smooth caramel brown and vibrant lemon-yellow leathers. The line also features new styles, including woven Ash flatforms, lace-up Goldie sandals, knotted Valerie platforms, buckled Milan sandals and Naomi wedges (fittingly named for Naomi Campbell herself) in a go-to palette of brown, black, white, gold and cream.

The line is further accented with detailing including miniature daisies, gold hardware, multicolored rainbow straps and ruffled raffia flowers, providing a burst of whimsical, playful flair. The bold collection, which you can shop now, retails from $275-$350 on Larroudé’s website.

