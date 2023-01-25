Charli XCX Channels Morticia Addams in Gothic Cape & Towering Platforms at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Charli XCX attended Valentino’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris today dressed in a dramatic all-black ensemble and hidden footwear.

Giving gothic realness, the “Unlock It” songstress styled a sleek black crop top underneath what looked like a lengthy black cape. The maxi-draped style was worn alongside tailored high-waisted trousers that smartened up Charli XCX’s cropped top.

Charli XCX attended the Valentino Haute Couture summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer channeled Morticia Addams with her lengthy black locks and smokey makeup that gave her a brooding appearance. On the accessories front, the British pop star toted a black leather monogrammed Valentino mini bag.

Charli XCX attended the Valentino Haute Couture summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Although her footwear was quite hard to see because of the lengthy hem of her trousers, it appeared that Charli XCX was sporting some sort of platform heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations.

