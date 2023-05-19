Charli & Heidi D’Amelio Celebrate the D’Amelio Footwear Launch in Height-Boosting Styles

The D’Amelio family has ventured into the footwear space and the social media stars are celebrating in style. On May 18, the entire D’Amelio clan attended the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party at Eden Sunset in Los Angeles.

Charli D’Amelio stepped out onto the red carpet wearing a shimmering zebra-print mini dress. The sleeveless dress had a fitted bodice that extended outwards towards the bottom. Charli’s ensemble also featured a grey bra that slightly peeks through the top of the dress.

Charli D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The social media star went full-glam with her makeup look. Charli donned a bronzed complexion, a subtle smokey eye with a dramatic champagne inner corner, and a glossy nude lip. To complete the look, D’Amelio wore her signature dark locks straight with a pronounced middle part.

On the footwear front, Charli wore the Ravina platform slide in black from the namesake collection. Made out of soft patent leather set on block heels, they shoes were complete with a squared platform for additional height. The Ravina style features a heavy block heel for stability, along with a slightly ribbed sole for extra traction. The shoes retail for $119.

Dixie D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Charli’s older sister, Dixie, was also in attendance, sporting a two-piece leather ensemble. Dixie, 21, donned a strapless ab-barring bra top with a matching maxi skirt. On her feet, the “Be Happy” singer wore the Camden platform boot in black. Made out of Chella leather, The Camden features a slightly elevated platform, tubular nylon laces, and a non-detachable chain. The boots retail for $189 and is available online.

Heidi, the matriach of the D’Amelio family, also walked the carpet in a black fitted cut-out dress. For shoes, Heidi sported the Mayvinaa platform sandal in ultra pink. These high heels are made out of crystal satin with monochromatic hot fix crystals.

D’Amelio Footwear is described as an “accessible, chic, and authentic” women’s footwear brand. Exclusively available online, the fashion-forward line features a range of styles, including boots, platform slides, sneakers, pumps, and sandals.

PHOTOS: D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party Red Carpet Arrivals