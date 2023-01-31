Charli D’Amelio Heats Up ‘CBS Mornings’ in Red-Hot Dress & Knee-High Boots

Charli D’Amelio made a fiery arrival in New York City before visiting “CBS Mornings” today.

The social media star and content creator is set to co-host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 at 7 pm EST. She’ll be joined by “CBS Mornings’” own Nate Burleson. During her sit down, she shared what she’s looking forward to co-hosting the awards and how it feels to be nominated.

The model dressed up in a red hot swing dress featuring high-quality crepe chiffon fabrication and a sweetheart neckline, complete with a full-skirted style and gold medallion buttons down the bodice.

Charli D’Amelio is seen on Jan. 31, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, she tapped into the ever-popular black leather knee-high boots. The luxurious shaft rose up below her knees and hoisted the look by at least three inches. Knee-high boots are on the list of must-have boot silhouettes this season. From Ciara to Cardi B to Gwen Stefani, celebrities are leaning into the leather twists on the trend, including edgy lace-up styles.

When it comes to D’Amelio’s shoe style, it ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs, AGL lace-up boots and Converse sneakers. The creator has been deemed an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton.

