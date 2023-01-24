Chanel West Coast Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Bodycon Minidress

Chanel West Coast looked for neutral colors as she took to Instagram yesterday to encourage her followers to start investing.

The “Ridiculous” host had a monochrome moment during her announcement. She wore a cream-colored tank top underneath a long sleeve zip-up minidress.

The rapper accessorized the look with an assortment of gold necklaces including a sparkling chain with the Chanel brand’s infamous crossing C pendant.

Chanel kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of cream-colored thong sandals. The summer shoes featured a beaded thong strap that was decorated with a tiny bow that sat right on top of her foot.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Throughout her career, Chanel often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.

The recording artist has brought her love for fashion to the market with her clothing brand, LOL Cartel. She launched the leisurewear line in 2019 and it is now filled with graphic joggers, beanies and t-shirts. Chanel recently decided to dip her toes into the swimwear industry with her Coasty Swim line.

