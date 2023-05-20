Chanel West Coast Slips On Thong Sandals Covered in Chanel Logo Charms in Miami

Chelsea Chanel Dudley, better known by her stage name Chanel West Coast, shared her Miami vacation trip with her Instagram followers on Thursday — of course, dripping in Chanel.

In the first slide, the TV personality was wearing a white see-through top with matching shorts. The MTV alum’s look featured a circular brown ring that formed a halter neckline.

On the accessory front, Chanel went big and bold with oversized hoop earrings and tortoise-colored shades embossed with a jewel-encrusted Chanel logo.

The Coasty Swim founder coordinated the look with a tan oversized Chanel purse featuring a quilted lambskin exterior, classic chain and the brand’s logo.

As for footwear, the singer donned the Chanel Padded Pool Thong sandals in beige. Made out of soft lambskin, the sandals feature a quilted thong strap that is adorned with gold metal logo charms.

Though flip flop-style sandals are often associated with beachwear, luxury brands have included runway-ready thong silhouettes featuring stiletto heels for height and glamour in their collections.

Thong sandals are more than just a style statement. They either feature an open back or ankle-encircling strap for support and have a piece of material between the first and second toes that provide security for the entire front of the shoe.

After co-hosting MTV’s “Ridiculousness” for 12 years and 30 seasons, the star announced she is leaving the popular viral-clip show. The recording artist, 34, has already signed a new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks.

“It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer,” Chanel said in a press release. “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and TV. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”

