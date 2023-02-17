Ciara, Lil Wayne, Iggy Azaela & More Celebrities Are Showing Off Their MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

The latest footwear trend to take celebrities by storm over the past few weeks has been a divisive pair.

Since their creation, MSCHF’s Big Red Boots are dividing opinions online. The cartoonishly large footwear inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy have gone insanely viral due to their odd shape and size. In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots.”

The shoes immediately sold out on the sneaker app following their release. However, they are currently available to purchase on resale websites like StockX. Many celebrities have been donning the style recently, bringing the controversial footwear even more into the spotlight.

Ciara posted to her Instagram, pairing the boots with black and white striped socks and a Michael Jackson graphic T-shirt.

SGA pulled up in the Big Red Boots 🔴👀 pic.twitter.com/yhAb3Y5Kxv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder wore his boots with baggy jeans, a classic t-shirt and a hoodie before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 7.

Iggy Azalea styled the footwear with a red thong and a white crop top as she posed on a private jet on her Instagram page.

Rapper and singer Coi Leray performed at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show earlier in February, and she sported the boots. She paired them with sheer tights and a black bodysuit with white trim.

Lil Wayne styled his boots with oversized yellow and black striped shorts and a white button-down while on set.

WWE wrestler Seth “Freakin” Rollins brawled with the bright red boots on along with shiny black trousers and a striking see-through mesh cropped top.

