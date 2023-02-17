×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ciara, Lil Wayne, Iggy Azaela & More Celebrities Are Showing Off Their MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Screen-Shot-2023-02-10-at-12.21.36-PM
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Jupiter Boot
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Diamond Light Maxi Manga Printed
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Crystal Hotfix Moon Pink Boot
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Diamond Maxi Manga Printed Sneaker
View Gallery 17 Images

The latest footwear trend to take celebrities by storm over the past few weeks has been a divisive pair.

Since their creation, MSCHF’s Big Red Boots are dividing opinions online. The cartoonishly large footwear inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy have gone insanely viral due to their odd shape and size. In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots.”

The shoes immediately sold out on the sneaker app following their release. However, they are currently available to purchase on resale websites like StockX. Many celebrities have been donning the style recently, bringing the controversial footwear even more into the spotlight. 

Related

Pink Serves Up Vibrant Punk-Rock Style in Neon Yellow Dress & 6-Inch Heels for 'Trustfall' NYC Album Release

Christina Milian Slips On Chunky Sneakers & Baggy Cargo Pants for Los Angeles Lakers Game With Husband Matt Pokora

Letitia Wright Masters All-Black Style in Sharp Blazer & Prada Sandals at Newport Beach Film Festival

Ciara posted to her Instagram, pairing the boots with black and white striped socks and a Michael Jackson graphic T-shirt.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder wore his boots with baggy jeans, a classic t-shirt and a hoodie before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 7.

Iggy Azalea styled the footwear with a red thong and a white crop top as she posed on a private jet on her Instagram page.

Rapper and singer Coi Leray performed at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show earlier in February, and she sported the boots. She paired them with sheer tights and a black bodysuit with white trim.

Lil Wayne styled his boots with oversized yellow and black striped shorts and a white button-down while on set.

WWE wrestler Seth “Freakin” Rollins brawled with the bright red boots on along with shiny black trousers and a striking see-through mesh cropped top.

PHOTOS:Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Capsule Collection 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad