Cate Blanchett Shimmers in Metallic Pink Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Tár’ London Premiere

Cate Blanchett attended the Universal Pictures and Focus Features UK premiere of “Tár” in London today, wearing a metallic gown that shimmered on the red carpet.

The Academy Award-winning actress slipped into a sequin maxi dress in a pink metallic hue. The dress featured a high neckline creating a classic silhouette. It also included dramatic sleeves with emphasis at the shoulders and ruching at the forearm. Not to mention the architectural tailoring of the skirt creates a modish effect for the entire gown.

Cate Blanchett attends the Universal Pictures and Focus Features UK Premiere of “TÁR” at Picturehouse Central on Jan. 11 in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Uni

Blanchett selected eclectic dangling earrings for jewelry and glammed them up with subtle makeup and pink lipstick. Altogether, it gave an effortless Hollywood glamour vibe.

The floor length of the gown created an illusion and hid her footwear, but the Australian actress likely opted for striking pumps as that’s her modus operandi. She has worked with celebrity red carpet stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, on many of her looks, and Stewart has found a way to consistently make Blanchett’s style on-trend but authentic.

Directed and written by Todd Field, “TÁR” is a 2022 psychological drama starring Cate Blanchett. The film is centered around Blanchett’s character Lydia Tár and her downfall as a fictional composer and conductor.

