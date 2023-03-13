Cate Blanchett Channels the ’80s at Oscars in Louis Vuitton Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Cate Blanchett channeled the ’80s on the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The Oscar-nominated “Tar” star wore a blue and black custom Louis Vuitton dress featuring strong shoulders, serving a subtle nod to looks that were often worn decades ago in the 1980s.

Cate Blanchett at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blanchett accessorized the glamorous velvet and silk dress with dangly diamond earrings, which she showed off with a timeless updo, for the special occasion.

While her shoes were hidden, Blanchett wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels to complete her outfit.

Cate Blanchett at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Last week on International Women’s Day (March 8), Blanchett stepped suited up for Time magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year Gala, where she was one of the honorees. She completed her monochromatic look with classic black pumps featuring a sharp pointed toe. The “Blue Jasmine” actress has been known to gravitate toward sleek suits and heels for the red carpet.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

