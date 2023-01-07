Cate Blanchett Is Easy Breezy in Black Jumpsuit and Patent Boots for Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s Dinner

Cate Blanchett attended Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Joined by many famous faces, Blanchett brought her fashion A-game in a relaxed ensemble and sharp leather footwear.

Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

The “Tar” actress wore black sleeveless mock-neck jumpsuit that zipped up in the front. The slouchy jumpsuit was belted, and the utilitarian style was worn overtop a white blouse with lengthy billowing bell sleeves. A high neck peeked past the jumpsuit for a dimensional layered effect. As for finishing touches, Blanchett styled her long blond locks in a messy updo parted to the side and opted for a bit of glamour with what looked to be backwards stud earrings dotted with diamonds.

On her feet, Blanchett wore what appeared to be a pair of sleek leather boots with severely pointed toes. The shoes look to end just below the knee at a calf-length and boast a shiny patent leather finish. Boots like these are a closet mainstay for many, including Blanchett, for their wearability and versatility. Almost every outfit goes with a good black boot, especially these one.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Blanchett tends to gravitate towards more minimal styles. She is a fan of classic black and white looks, sophisticated monochromatic outfits, frothy floral gowns and sweet pastel suits. The “Stateless” alum has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform pumps, heeled boots, statement sandals and a range of loafers.

