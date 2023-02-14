Cate Blanchett Brightens Up ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Yellow Pussy-Bow Blouse & Slouchy Stiletto Boots

Cate Blanchett stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night to talk about her 8th Oscar nomination for her work on “Tár.” The actress was styled by Elizabeth Stewart for her late-night show appearance.

Blanchett’s look was from Loewe’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Starting with her blouse, she opted for a pastel yellow high-neck top accented by a pussy-bow that draped past the waist.

Cate Blanchett is seen on Feb. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Blanchett’s joggers billowed from the waist down, ruched at the ankles and featured an acid-wash finish. She completed the look with a side-parted updo done by hairstylist Robert Vetica.

The star of her outfit was her slouchy knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman. The monotoned pair featured a heel between 3 and 4 inches high with a deep arch covered by a beige outsole.

A closer look at Cate Blanchett’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Prior to visiting Jimmel Kimmel’s late-night talk show, she attended the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13, wearing a camel-colored Lanvin pantsuit and black pointed-toe pumps by Le Silla.

Cate Blanchett, Actress in a Leading Role nominee for “Tár,” attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Tár,” directed by Todd Field, has received critical acclaim on behalf of the Oscars Academy, BAFTA Film Awards and the London Film Critics Circle. Blanchett is up for the Academy Award for Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film.

