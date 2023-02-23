Cate Blanchett Brings the ’80s Back in Metallic Pink Blouse & Black Pumps at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Cate Blanchett made a shiny appearance at the Berlinale Talent Talks, an annual summit and networking platform that is part of the Berlin International Film Festival, to promote and discuss her recent film “TÁR” today.

For the event, Blanchett wore a metallic pink blouse with padded shoulders and close-cuffed sleeves, reminiscing from the ’80s. The actress paired the eye-catching blouse with a pair of shiny high-waisted crinkled leather pants held up with a wide leather belt that featured a large circular buckle.

Cate Blanchett and co-star Nina Hoss pose together at the Berlinale Talent Talk Feb. 23 in Berlin. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blanchett kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold earring studs and a bright-green, square-shaped ring. For glam, the “Carol” star also kept things on the simple side. She styled her famous blond locks in a side part and casual ponytail, rosy pink cheeks and a soft pink lipstick.

For shoes, Blanchett went with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with a 2 to 3-inch heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Cate Blanchett styles black, point-toe pumps for the Berlinale Talent Talk “Grand Orchestra: Conducting TÁR” appearance. CREDIT: Getty Images

“TÁR” is a psychological drama based on the fictionalized tale of Lydia Tár, the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. The movie focuses on the conductor’s psychological struggles over the traumatic events of her career and over her accused sexual misconduct. Blanchett was nominated for the Best Actress category for the 2023 Academy Awards. Blanchett has previously won two Academy Awards for her work in “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”.

