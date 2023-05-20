Carla Bruni Shows Off Her Legs in Silver Celine Minidress and Metallic Aquazzurra Sandals on the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Carla Bruni attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.

France’s former first lady Carla Bruni went back to the red carpet for the premiere of Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” last night at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The legendary model joined Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Paz Vega and several other stars in celebrating one of the most celebrated movies of this year’s festival.

For her return to the red carpet, the former Chanel muse and ’90s fashion icon kept things very French wearing a silver metallic minidress by Celine. The style featured a strapless sparkling top in a silver metallic tone and a gray draped miniskirt that ended in a long train.

CREDIT: Getty Images for Campari

When it came to shoes, the model and singer went for a pair of strappy sandals with a metallic finish from celebrity-favorite Italian brand Aquazzurra. The $600 style is the So Nude Metallic Strappy Sandal and it features a silver-tone, leather, metallic finish, slingback strap and a 4.3 inches-high stiletto heel.

As per accessories, Bruni didn’t shy away from adding more bling to the already sparkling outfit with stunning jewels in diamonds, silver and blue by Chopard.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16, starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

