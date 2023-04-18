Cardi B Gives Colorful Drape Dress a Daring Twist With Slit Skirt & 6-Inch Louboutins on Thailand Vacation

Cardi B brought a burst of color to Thailand. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been enjoying a vacation in the country following her performance at Rolling Loud Thailand last week.

On Monday, Cardi continued to share content from her trip with her Instagram followers. The “Press” musician uploaded a series of photos on the social media site, which sees her posing in a breezy multi-colored outfit from Marni’s spring 2023 collection.

“I smell like Thai coconut’s & pineapple,” Cardi wrote under post.

Cardi’s outfit consisted of a long sleeveless floor-length top and a coordinating high-waist skirt that had daring side slits. The “Up” artist complemented the vibrant set with diamond stud earrings, a gold choker necklace and Laurel DeWitt bracelets and long pointy blue nails.

The “Hustlers” actress opted for a side part and styled her hair bone straight. As for makeup, Cardi went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Gabrielle Union Poses With Janet Jackson in Stacked Platform Heels & Glittery Minidress at Together Again Tour Taylor Swift's New Looks for The Eras Tour Include an Ethereal Floral Elie Saab Dress & Louboutin Boots Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Hair With Denim Bustier & Pink Clear Platforms at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

To boost her height, Cardi completed her outfit with a pair of peach Christian Louboutin platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette had a chunky outsole, crisscross straps on the instep and was set on a thin 6-inch heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, she often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich. The entertainer has also expressed her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved throughout the years.