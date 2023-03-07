Cardi B Coordinates With Son Wave in Orange Minidress & Sandals for Surprise Appearance at SZA’s MSG Concert

Cardi B and her son Wave Set Cephus were an adorable mother-son duo in her new Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded a series of photos and videos of herself and the 1-year-old as they attended SZA’s “SOS” tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 4. Cardi joined SZA onstage at the concert to perform their 2018 joint collaboration, “I Do” as well as her hit single with GloRilla, “Tomorrow 2.”

“Lit nights with SZA & Wavey,” Cardi wrote under the post along with two heart emojis.

The new images see the “Up” artist posing in an orange and red graphic printed minidress by Marni. The piece featured a scooped neckline with long sleeves and thick cuffs. Taking things up a notch, Cardi accessorized with several Van Cleef jewels including dangling earrings, matching midi rings and a choker necklace.

Completing the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s look was the YSL Claude sandals. The patent silhouette features a leather sole, adjustable ankle strap, rhinestone buckle strap and a 4.3-inch heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Wave matched with his mother by slipping into a pair of orange sneakers. He sported a denim jacket with matching jeans and a blue and yellow beanie.

Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 on Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami. CREDIT: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

