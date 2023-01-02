Cardi B Performs on New Year’s Eve in Red Cutout Dress and Sparkly Sandals

Cardi B was seeing red during her latest performance.

The “Up” singer joined her husband, Offset on stage during a New Year’s Eve bash at Miami club E11EVEN on Saturday night. At the event, Cardi wore a red gown with large cutouts. The dress featured a keyhole bodice, held together at the neck with a large crystal choker. The gown also featured a shot slit up the front of the dress. Cardi added drop earrings and rings to further glam up her look.

Cardi B And Offset celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The singer added more sparkle to her holiday outfit with her shoes. She wore silver strappy sandals. The straps featured crystal embellishments, tying into her jewelry flawlessly.

Cardi B celebrates New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Offset wore a more casual outfit for the festivities. He donned a light blue sweater with horizontal stripes, paired with light wash denim with a star print. He added white sneakers and several stacked chain necklaces, bracelets and rings. He also wore black sunglasses.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “WAP” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Cardi B’s shoe looks through the years.