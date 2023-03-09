Cardi B Models Her New McDonald’s Merch in 6-Inch Louboutins & Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have teamed up with McDonald’s to curate a hot meal for a hot date picked by the glamorous couple. Along with the meal, the superstars are dropping new merch, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts and hats.

From flirty graphic tees like “Nice buns” to date-night approved apparel reading “Apple of my eye,” there’s a slew of options to choose from. To show off the pieces, Cardi posted a carousel of stylish photos wearing some of the merchandise.

In the first photo, she coupled a red cutout top with the “arches pink shorts” and Christian Louboutin Dolly Alta Platform Pumps in a vibrant yellow hue. The classic silhouette hoisted her look by 6 inches. It’s clear that the rap superstar loves a good towering stiletto heel, as seen in her countless red carpet and off-duty looks.

In another photo, she offered up a more casual vibe while she kicked back in Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 Low sneakers designed with a nubuck leather construction in a sleek black hue and the signature Tiffany blue hue Swoosh. Best of all is the Tiffany & Co. logo patch at the tongue and hallmarked silver embellishments. For this look, she threw on the “Apple of my eye” tee and cozy, printed joggers to bring the look to completion.

Related The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023 Resale for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Is Double Its Retail Price Avril Lavigne Conquers Paris Fashion Week With 8 Rebelliously Glamorous Looks

Cardi B presents the award for “Best Rap Album” during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com arena on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates, and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

PHOTOS: Cardi B’s Shoe Looks Through the Years