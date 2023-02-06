Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Cardi B took the stage to present the award for best rap album to Kendrick Lamar for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Cardi attended alongside fellow musician and husband Offset. She will also be performing alongside other A-List performers, including Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and more.

Stepping into the future, Cardi’s on-stage ensemble was made of mirrored shards situated in every direction that was strung loosely together. In addition to her structural garment, Cardi donned a matching headpiece also made of silver chainmail and those same shard-shaped mirrored pieces, the metallic headpiece shielding the rapper’s eyes.

Lifting herself to new heights, Cardi sported a daring pair of chrome peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the “Money” songstress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

Before she took the stage, Cardi wore a sculptural bright cobalt blue gown from Gaurav Gupta featuring a lengthy train. The garment featured geometric cutouts and fabric that stood stiff but flowed like water, shrouding her features like a veil would. The structural bodice was followed by those aforementioned cutouts and an equally flowing skirt with an ultra-tailored fit. Her shoes were not visible.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

