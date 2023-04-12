Cardi B Works Up a Sweat in Neon Tank Top & Reebok Sneakers for ‘Day in Life’ Video

Cardi B gave her fans a glimpse at a day in her life through an Instagram Reel.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded a video on the social media site, where cameras follow her throughout her day from the moment she wakes up. The video begins with the “Be Careful” artist getting out of bed and later preparing food for her and Offset’s two kids Kulture and Wave. She then enjoys some mommy and me time with her children before heading to the gym for an intense 2-hour workout.



“Let me see if I get the hang of this TikTok thing lol…..This is a regular no-work day for me…..let me know if y’all want more of these…..Smooches,” Cardi wrote under the post along with two kiss emojis.

Cardi’s workout wardrobe included a gray cropped zip-up hoodie that was layered over a simple neon yellow tank top. The “Hustlers” actress coordinated the pieces with sleek black leggings. Cardi pulled her long black straight hair into a low, messy bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

On the “Up” artist’s feet was a pair of chunky white Reebok sneakers. The classic silhouette had a high counter at the back for extra support and a rigged outsole for greater traction and comfort.

After her workout, Cardi makes her way to Target for some retail therapy and ends the day with pizza and laughs with her two children Kulture and Wave.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, she often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich. The entertainer has also expressed her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles.

