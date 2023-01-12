Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story.

The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later.

Cardi B posts on Instagram Jan. 12

Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle. She was captured with a long-voluminous style parted down the middle with bold bangs.

Cardi B posts on Instagram Jan. 12

The American rapper and songwriter completed her look with Dolly Leather Boots from Louboutin. These ankle boots undoubtedly elevate any ensemble – and your height with a 6-inch stiletto heel. The style also features a platform to give support to the wearer. The shoe retails for $1,240 and is accented by the French fashion designer’s signature vermillion lacquered soles.

Christian Louboutin Dolly Leather Red Sole Platform Booties CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Cardi B has an affinity for footwear, as seen by her award-winning shoe arsenal. Her shoe ideology matches her vibrant personality, so you can always find her in the most fearless pair of shoes. The mommy mogul often looks to Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Chanel, and Jessica Rich for stylish heels and sneakers.

