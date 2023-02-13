Cara Delevingne Elevates Orange Alex Perry Suit With 6-Inch Heels on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne paid a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for an exclusive interview airing today. While promoting her upcoming Hulu docu show “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” she also discussed her role in the fantasy series “Carnival Row” and revealed a hilarious lip-reading trick.

Delevingne, who went viral yesterday while cheering on Rihanna at her Super Bowl halftime show, chose a bright orange suit by Alex Perry for her daytime TV appearance. The single-breasted jacket also featured big pockets and buttons on the sides. She paired the suit with a matching shirt knotted at the waist.

Cara Delevigne is a guest at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb.13. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

When it comes to beauty, the former YSL beauty ambassador donned a disco-inspired look with dramatic smokey eyes in matching orange tones and an extra dose of black eyeliner. She topped off the look by parting her hair to one side and adding soft waves with a wet finish.

As for footwear, the model elevated her outfit with fuchsia platforms adding a 70s touch to her style. Although the length of her bellbottom pants didn’t allow for a complete look of her shoes, when she sat down with Clarkson for the interview she let show the at least 6-inch high platform and block heel her shoes featured.

Delevingne’s style is daring and always sharp, and her footwear is not an exception. On the red carpet, she and her stylists, JLo’s longtime stylist duo Mariel Hann and Rob Zangardi, tend to go for very fashion-forward outfits by high fashion brands with shoes by Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

The model has been an ambassador for a myriad of brands like Burberry, YSL beauty and Puma, who she’s been collaborating with since 2016. Last year Delevingne worked with the sports brand in their LGBTQ+ inspired collection “Together Forever” and their “RE:Suede” campaign and collection, made with biodegradable materials.

