Camila Cabello Dons Athletic Look in Jujutsu Kaisen Hoodie and Hoka Sneakers While Book Shopping in NYC

Camila Cabello is all about hoodies these days. While yesterday she was seen in a sporty Taylor Swift hooded sweater strolling around New York City, today she was photographed out and about in Manhattan again wearing a very similar style.

The former Fifth Harmony singer made a stop at Bookstore McNally Jackson in a black hoodie inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen, a manga series created and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The number featured the name of the series on the front and a large manga illustration of one of the characters in the series on the back. The singer completed the look with a pair of beige shorts and a crossbody bag also in beige.

Camila Cabello stops by McNally Jackson bookstore in Soho wearing a Jujutsu Kaisen sweatshirt in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came down to accessories, the “Señorita” singer kept it minimal by adding only a pair of burgundy-framed rectangular sunglasses. Her off-duty attire also featured her inseparable extra-large black metal water bottle, as well as a bag from the independent bookstore she visited in Manhattan.

As per shoes, Cabello slipped into a pair of black sneakers from FNAA-winning brand Hoka that she’s been seen wearing this past week with similar sporty outfits. The lace-up style included rounded toes with lightly perforated mesh uppers for added breathability. The athletic set was finished with dark blue midsoles and molded white rubber outsoles for a sporty base, allowing them to smoothly transition from the gym to the sidewalk.

Cabello’s footwear choices usually include affordable shoes from a range of brands. The “Havana” singer can often be seen in Nike and Adidas sneakers, in addition to trendy slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. However, her wallet-friendly shoe style often incorporates brands like Topshop, Candie’s and UrbanOG as well. Outside of fashion, Cabello also serves as an ambassador for L’Oreal and has starred in campaigns for Guess, Candie’s and Skechers over the years.

