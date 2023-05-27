Camila Cabello Takes a Stroll in a Lace-Up Corset Top and Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneakers

Camila Cabello was spotted taking a walk out and about in New York yesterday.

The “Senorita” songstress was outfitted in a lace-up corset top in white with a strappy and structured construction tucked into her trousers. On the bottom, Cabello wore baggy high-waisted taupe cargo pants with ruching detailing down the legs and deep pocket detailing that gave the garment character. The look is effortlessly chic with a comfy aspect thanks to the oversized nature of her trousers. In contrast, Cabello’s corseted top offered her look a sleek and on-trend finish.

Camila Cabello is seen out for a walk on May 26, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the former Fifth Harmony member toted a large black bag on her arm worn with thin black 90s-inspired sunglasses. Additionally, Cabello styled mid-sized gold hoops that offered her look a touch of shine. The hitmaker’s hair was worn down in a windswept style, framing her features.

As for footwear, Cabello stepped out in classic black and white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move high-top sneakers. The sneakers were constructed out of a thick and durable black canvas with white lace-up closures and contrasting white stitching. Thick rubber platform soles finished the set, taking the pair to the next level and offering Cabello a rather lofty boost. All Star Converse sneakers are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, and for good reason. They boast an instantly recognizable silhouette and feature a classic and timeless look that works with just about every ensemble.

A closer look at Camila Cabello’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Converse

The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace.

Camila Cabello is seen out for a walk on May 26, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

