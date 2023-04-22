Burna Boy Masters Monochromatic Style In Sequin Pants With Block Heel Western Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance

Burna Boy gave Western style a sparkling boost for weekend 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Friday. The Grammy Award-winning singer joined a star-studded roster of performers, which included Bad Bunny, Idris Elba, Metro Boomin’, Kaytranada, Doechii, Pusha T and so many more.

Burna Boy mastered monochromatic style while appearing onstage. The “Last Last” hitmaker donned a black silk shirt that had sleek lapels and thick cuffs. His top was tucked into a pair of black sequin trousers.

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

To further elevate his ensemble. Burna Boy accessorized with a collection of blinged-out jewels including a choker necklace, diamond stud earrings, a watch and several chunky rings.

Rounding out the chart-topping musician’s wardrobe was a pair of black Western boots. The trendy style featured an elongated triangular pointed-toe that was outlined with a silver metal accent. The leather shoes sat atop a square block heel.

Western boots have become a top trend this season. The slip-on style has been wavering on and off, but is back for another spin in the spotlight in 2023. The boots have easily become an essential wardrobe staple due to their versatility and comfortable construction.

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

